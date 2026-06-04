Cabang declines national trackfest

“John Cabang won’t be here because he will be competing in Spain instead. It’s good for him because instead of traveling here, the competition there will be stronger,” Tanhueco said.

“These are just a few. Of course, our national team members will be competing here.”

Cabang joins pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena as the only members of the national squad who will not be competing in this event that serves as the national tryout for the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya this September.

But even without Cabang, the event will not lack star power as veteran internationalists Kristina Knott, Lauren Hoggman, Yacine Guermali, Sonny Wagdos and Leonard Grospe will grace the five-day tournament, which will see action to give national team hopefuls a run for their money.

Tanhueco said the final roster will be determined in June when the national tryouts come to a close.