Cabang declines national trackfest

Olympian John Cabang will not be around to defend his men’s 110-meter hurdles title when the Philippine Athletics Championships starts on Wednesday at the New Clark City Athletics Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.
Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association secretary general Jasper Tanhueco confirmed the development to DAILY TRIBUNE, saying that the 24-year-old hurdler will be busy competing in his home base in Spain when the competition gets underway.
Cabang has been ruling the event for the past three straight years and his looming absence will set the stage for a wide-open race for the crown.
“John Cabang won’t be here because he will be competing in Spain instead. It’s good for him because instead of traveling here, the competition there will be stronger,” Tanhueco said.
“These are just a few. Of course, our national team members will be competing here.”
Cabang joins pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena as the only members of the national squad who will not be competing in this event that serves as the national tryout for the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya this September.
But even without Cabang, the event will not lack star power as veteran internationalists Kristina Knott, Lauren Hoggman, Yacine Guermali, Sonny Wagdos and Leonard Grospe will grace the five-day tournament, which will see action to give national team hopefuls a run for their money.
Tanhueco said the final roster will be determined in June when the national tryouts come to a close.
“All of them are preparing to qualify for the Asian Games. Like I said earlier this year, they already knew the competitions and what they’re preparing for,” said Tanhueco, adding that they are looking for a strong finish after emerging with only one gold medal courtesy of Obiena in the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2023.
“It’s not just after the championship that they’ll prepare because in June, that’s also when we’ll finalize the team. After that, others will also prepare for other competitions.”