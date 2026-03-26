POC eyes fruitful Asian Games stint

In their previous Asian Games participation, the Filipinos emerged with four gold, two silver and 18 bronze medals, thanks to the triumphant performances of Gilas Pilipinas in basketball, Ernest John Obiena in athletics, Meggie Ochoa and Annie Ramirez in jiu-jitsu.

“Our success in previous competitions means other countries will now prepare specifically against us. Athletes like Carlos Yulo will be closely studied by competitors,” Chan said during the latest episode of Off the Court, the weekly online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE, last Thursday.

“This means we must continuously improve. We cannot remain stagnant. In sports like basketball, pole vault, and jiu-jitsu, the level of competition is rising, and we must elevate our performance accordingly.”

Also the secretary general of the Samahang Kickboxing ng Pilipinas, Chan said the POC and the Philippine Sports Commission are working together to make sure that Filipino athletes will be at their best.

“The Philippine Olympic Committee primarily serves an oversight role, supervising national federations while respecting their autonomy. We ensure that their development programs align with the Olympic movement,” Chan said.

“We also step in when there are issues or concerns, acting as a guiding body.”

Team Philippines is expected to march with a star-studded roster in the biggest and most prestigious continental meet in Asia.