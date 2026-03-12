Obiena, Cabang enter World Indoor Championships

Pole vaulter Ernest John Obiena and hurdler John Cabang banner a four-man Filipino squad that will compete in the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland from 20 to 22 March.

Obiena and Cabang, who will compete in the men’s 60-meter hurdles, will be joined by sprinters Jessica Lawrence and Zion Corrales Nelson, who will join the women’s 60m event.

It will be redemption for the 30-year-old Obiena as he failed to qualify in last year’s Indoor Championships.

The two-time Olympian recently had a season-best 5.78m at the ISTAF Indoor in Berlin last 6 March.

The Philippines has yet to win a medal in the World Athletics Indoor Championships.