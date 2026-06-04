Bonoan health status questioned at Sandiganbayan

The camp of the former public works secretary had even submitted a motion for hospital arrest on the part of their client, as it was reported that his condition was worsening, leading to his subsequent transfer to a facility of the Medical City.

With the recent developments at hand, Bonoan was nowhere to be seen at the Sandiganbayan while his supposed co-accused Senator Jinggoy Estrada attended through videoconferencing.

Presiding Justice Geraldine Faith Econg questioned the lawyer of the respondent to confirm his actual status in order to justify his absence in the hearing.

However, Bonoan’s counsel mentioned that the private hospital nor the CIDG has yet to furnish them a copy of the former government official’s medical certificate.

Econg later read information from authorities concerning the list of illnesses of Bonoan, stating that the former secretary had diabetes, hypertension, acute coronary syndrome, chronic kidney disease, prostate cancer, and some pain in his spine.

This file surprised the justice, leading to her asking the PNP to submit an actual medical update on the status of the accused Bonoan.

Both respondents to the graft case were said to have some part in the misalignment of flood control funds in various infrastructure projects.

Estrada was said to have procured around P213 million in kickbacks as part of a 25 percent commission from the total appropriated amount per project.

While the Sandiganbayan had entered a not guilty plea on behalf of the senator, Bonoan’s arraignment was moved to a later date in order for the latter to be present during the process.