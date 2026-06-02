Sandiganbayan postpones arraignment of Estrada, Bonoan

Ostrea mentioned in an ambush interview after the proceedings that the specific pleadings filed were a Motion to Reset Hearing and an Urgent Omnibus Motion Ad Cautelam.

During the hearing, the lawyer mentioned that he was hoping for the senator to not appear in the hearings of the Second Division in handcuffs and the uniform of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) as the latter willingly surrendered and has posted P90,000 bail for the charge.

Presiding Justice Geraldine Econg noted that the motion was a relatively unique request in their court but was willing to consider it, requesting the defense camp to provide a written copy of the petition.

Aside from the ability to attend the sessions in civilian clothing, Ostrea also sought for the court to consider allowing Estrada to participate in the trial through use of video conferencing so that he would potentially be able to fulfill his duties as a sitting senator.

To that, Econg explained that the court was amenable as the ability of remote participation was indicated under the Supreme Court’s Amended Guidelines on the Conduct of Videoconferencing which indicates that the platform could be used in all stages of the trial.

The judge then questioned if both the prosecution and the defense camps of both Estrada and Bonoan were prepared to proceed with the arraignment in consideration of the motions.

Members of the prosecution team revealed that they were not furnished with copies of the motions and could not properly deliberate on the matter.

Seeking for copies from the defense, Ostrea said that the only copy that they had was in their office.

This forced Econg to order the subsequent postponement of the arraignment, setting the date for this coming Thursday, 4 June, to have all parties be prepared with their respective documents and arguments.

Bonoan condition

As for Bonoan, he was wheelchaired into the courtroom after an overnight stay at the PNP General Hospital because of hypertension and some symptoms of his diabetes according to a medic of the Philippine National Police (PNP).

The former public works secretary was also said to have an elevated blood pressure of 160 over 90 at the time of the proceeding.

The finding was seconded by Sandiganbayan court doctor Warlin Basuel who told the judges that Bonoan was experiencing reactive hypertension.

After the court adjourned its hearing on the case, Bonoan was brought back to the PNP General Hospital to receive treatment for his medical conditions.