Intentionally threatening gestures are criminal, says high court

The case originated from a dispute involving Israel, who claimed to be a Belgian architect authorized to practice in the Philippines. He had been hired by Belgian business partners Christine Helena Amanda Navez and Olivier Edmund Denonville to construct a building.

After discovering structural defects that were later verified by a civil engineer, the partners filed a civil lawsuit for damages when Israel allegedly refused to rectify the issues.

Tensions escalated in 2017 when Navez and Denonville nearly collided with Israel’s motorcycle while driving home from the airport.

The complainants alleged that Israel responded by pointing his fingers at Navez to simulate firing a gun, and then drawing his fingers across his neck to signal a decapitation.

Lower courts, including the Municipal Circuit Trial Court and the Regional Trial Court, convicted Israel of grave threats. The Court of Appeals affirmed the conviction, ruling that the gestures could only be interpreted as intimidation.

Israel appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing that Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code does not cover purely non-verbal acts and that he had no intent to intimidate the complainants.