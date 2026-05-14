Coco returns, dispels Julia pregnancy buzz

Coco Martin is all set to return to primetime, effectively dispelling rumors that his longtime partner, Julia Montes, is pregnant — allegedly the reason taping for Sigabo came to a halt.
In a recent episode of TV Patrol, Martin and Montes were interviewed as the news program aired clips from the action-packed series, which will soon premiere on primetime television.
“Sobra kaming excited, ninenerbiyos. Alam namin na ’yong nerbiyos na ’yon ay para pagandahin lalo ’yong show na maibibigay natin sa lahat ng ating mga Kapamilya sa kanilang mga tahanan gabi-gabi (We are so excited and nervous. We know that nervousness will help make the show even better for all our Kapamilya viewers watching in their homes every night),” Martin said in the interview.
Leaving no stone unturned, Martin confidently added that the series would be worth the wait.
“First day pa lang sisiguraduhin na namin na kaabang-abang at talagang sisiguraduhin namin na sulit ang matagal n’yong paghihintay kaya magkita-kita po tayo (From day one, we will make sure the show is exciting and worth the long wait, so we hope to see everyone watching),” he said.
It was announced in March that Sigabo would replace FPJ’s Batang Quiapo on primetime, but the plan did not push through after production issues arose due to the simultaneous taping of the shows.
As a result, the series Kim Chiu and Paulo Avelino’s The Alibi temporarily filled the 8 p.m. timeslot. It was later replaced by Blood vs Duty, starring Richard Gutierrez and Gerald Anderson.
Martin and Montes were first paired in the romantic series Walang Hanggan in 2012, followed by the film A Moment in Time in 2013 and the Kapamilya primetime series Ikaw Lamang in 2014. Montes also made a brief appearance in Ang Probinsyano, where her character appeared in the show’s finale episode.
Angelica Panganiban, ‘The Silent Noise’ bag international nominations
Angelica Panganiban must be on cloud nine these days after receiving a nomination in the Best Lead Actor (Female) category for her performance in The Silent Noise, which also earned a nomination in the Best Asian Contents category at the Global OTT Awards 2026. The awarding ceremony is set on 20 June at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan.
The award-giving body is a premier ceremony recognizing platforms, creators, and content leading the streaming media era across drama, variety and music. It features 14 competitive categories and five invitational categories.
The Silent Noise, directed by Onat Diaz, marks the fifth on-screen pairing of Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo. The series also stars Zaijian Jaranilla, Mutya Orquia, child star KD Omalin, Mylene Dizon, Joem Bascon, Karina Bautista, Tommy Alejandrino, Ramon Christopher Gutierrez, Junjun Quintana, Joel Saracho and Kakki Teodoro.
The 10-episode mystery-thriller limited series The Silent Noise drew solid viewership and became one of the most-watched series on Prime Video Philippines following its premiere last March.
The Silent Noise is available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, including the Philippines, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and the United States.