Coco returns, dispels Julia pregnancy buzz

Angelica Panganiban, ‘The Silent Noise’ bag international nominations

Angelica Panganiban must be on cloud nine these days after receiving a nomination in the Best Lead Actor (Female) category for her performance in The Silent Noise, which also earned a nomination in the Best Asian Contents category at the Global OTT Awards 2026. The awarding ceremony is set on 20 June at the Busan Cinema Center in Busan.

The award-giving body is a premier ceremony recognizing platforms, creators, and content leading the streaming media era across drama, variety and music. It features 14 competitive categories and five invitational categories.

The Silent Noise, directed by Onat Diaz, marks the fifth on-screen pairing of Panganiban and Zanjoe Marudo. The series also stars Zaijian Jaranilla, Mutya Orquia, child star KD Omalin, Mylene Dizon, Joem Bascon, Karina Bautista, Tommy Alejandrino, Ramon Christopher Gutierrez, Junjun Quintana, Joel Saracho and Kakki Teodoro.

The 10-episode mystery-thriller limited series The Silent Noise drew solid viewership and became one of the most-watched series on Prime Video Philippines following its premiere last March.

The Silent Noise is available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, including the Philippines, Australia, Canada, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and the United States.