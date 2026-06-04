Aboitiz InfraCapital seeks Japan growth deals

Deeper collaboration

Aboitiz InfraCapital president and chief executive officer Cosette V. Canilao said the discussions opened opportunities for deeper collaboration that could support the company’s long-term expansion plans.

“Japan has long been one of the Philippines’ most valued economic partners and a key source of investment, innovation, and expertise for our country. Engaging directly with Japanese business leaders allows us at Aboitiz InfraCapital to deepen existing relationships and explore new opportunities that can support the continued growth of our airports, water, and digital infrastructure businesses while contributing to the country’s broader development goals,” Canilao said.

The roundtable brought together leaders from major Japanese companies, including airline operators, trading houses, manufacturers and financial institutions. The discussions covered potential cooperation in infrastructure, aviation, tourism and other growth industries.