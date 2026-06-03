Vogue PH makes history with Filipino-language issue

Vogue Philippines' June-July 2026 issue feels like a homecoming. For the first time, the print edition features stories translated into Filipino, putting the national language front and center while English versions remain available online and through the e-magazine.
Chloe Magno returns to the cover after fronting Vogue Philippines' debut issue. Artu Nepomuceno photographed the Filipina-American model at Tauhai Villa in Nagcarlan, Laguna. She wears pieces by Rhett Eala, Neric Beltran, and Jun Escario. The home, designed by architect and landscape artist Ponce Veridiano, reflects his lifelong love for nature and the environment.
The issue also visits Mingala, the Batangas retreat of former jewelry designer Wynn Wynn Ong. Ong describes the property's 12-year transformation as a labor of love that continues to unfold over time.
Other features spotlight tastemaker Jonathan Matti, Olympian and violinist Tallulah Proulx, and a global exclusive conversation among Meryl Streep, Anna Wintour, and Greta Gerwig. The issue also includes stories on Conrad Ricamora, Natalya Lagdameo, the Fores family, and the latest from Bench Fashion Week.
The edition marks the end of Bea Valdes' tenure as editor-in-chief before she assumes her new role as chief of content at Mega Global Group. Trickie Lopa succeeds her at the helm.