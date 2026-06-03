Vogue PH makes history with Filipino-language issue

Vogue Philippines' June-July 2026 issue feels like a homecoming. For the first time, the print edition features stories translated into Filipino, putting the national language front and center while English versions remain available online and through the e-magazine.

Chloe Magno returns to the cover after fronting Vogue Philippines' debut issue. Artu Nepomuceno photographed the Filipina-American model at Tauhai Villa in Nagcarlan, Laguna. She wears pieces by Rhett Eala, Neric Beltran, and Jun Escario. The home, designed by architect and landscape artist Ponce Veridiano, reflects his lifelong love for nature and the environment.