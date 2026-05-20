Trickie Lopa named new Vogue Philippines Editor-in-Chief

Trickie Lopa has been named the new Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Philippines, ushering the publication into a new chapter. A pioneering cultural entrepreneur and arts advocate, Lopa previously served as Deputy Editor for Art and Culture and brings more than two decades of experience in the creative industries to the role.

Best known as co-founder of Philippine Art Events Inc., Lopa helped establish key cultural platforms Art Fair Philippines and Art in the Park.

She earned an AB Management Economics degree from Ateneo de Manila University, pursued further studies at George Washington University and the Victoria and Albert Museum, and currently serves as Founder and Chairman of PHx Fashion Group Inc., which supports emerging Filipino designers on the global stage.

On stepping into the role, Lopa said: "Vogue has always been the ultimate chronicler of the zeitgeist. By integrating a deep appreciation for our unique art and cultural practice with the global fashion standard, we aim to showcase the best of the Filipino spirit to the world."