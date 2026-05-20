Trickie Lopa named new Vogue Philippines Editor-in-Chief

Trickie Lopa has been named the new Editor-in-Chief of Vogue Philippines, ushering the publication into a new chapter. A pioneering cultural entrepreneur and arts advocate, Lopa previously served as Deputy Editor for Art and Culture and brings more than two decades of experience in the creative industries to the role.
Best known as co-founder of Philippine Art Events Inc., Lopa helped establish key cultural platforms Art Fair Philippines and Art in the Park.
She earned an AB Management Economics degree from Ateneo de Manila University, pursued further studies at George Washington University and the Victoria and Albert Museum, and currently serves as Founder and Chairman of PHx Fashion Group Inc., which supports emerging Filipino designers on the global stage.
On stepping into the role, Lopa said: "Vogue has always been the ultimate chronicler of the zeitgeist. By integrating a deep appreciation for our unique art and cultural practice with the global fashion standard, we aim to showcase the best of the Filipino spirit to the world."
The appointment forms part of a broader restructuring at MEGA Global Group Inc., publisher of Vogue, GQ, and Allure in the Philippines, as the company approaches its fourth anniversary and moves toward greater creative integration across its licensed Condé Nast titles.
Lopa succeeds Bea Valdes, who has led Vogue Philippines since its launch in 2022. Valdes now steps into the newly elevated role of Chief Content Officer for the entire media group, overseeing the editorial direction and creative synergy of Vogue Philippines, GQ Philippines, and Allure Philippines.
Announcing the appointments, Archie Carrasco, Chairman and CEO of MEGA Global Group Inc., said: “We are thrilled to have Bea Valdes at the helm of our broader content strategy while welcoming Trickie Lopa to lead Vogue Philippines. Bea’s unparalleled eye for detail will harmonize our titles, while Trickie’s deep expertise in cultural development and creative advocacy will undoubtedly make Vogue Philippines a source of inspiration for audiences across generations.”
In her expanded position, Valdes will draw on her international profile as a designer and her years shaping the visual identity of Vogue Philippines to guide the company’s multi-platform media strategy.
Reflecting on the evolving media landscape, Valdes said: “I am honored to take on this responsibility at such a promising and pivotal time for the Philippines, and for Philippine media. Our goal is to continue to create a robust, multi-platform experience that celebrates the Filipino spirit through the lenses of fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, championing our dynamic stories of our culture’s evolution and its place in the wider global conversation.”
The leadership shift comes as Vogue Philippines continues to expand its footprint, while sister titles Allure Philippinesand GQ Philippines prepare for new directions under a centralized creative vision.