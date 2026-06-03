Erwin Tulfo: Majority tried to recruit minority senators

Despite the offers, Tulfo said they chose to remain with the minority bloc because they disagreed with the majority's principles.

“Kami rin naman, in-offeran din kami ng komite, lumipat kaming apat para ika-nga ilan sila dati 13 para maging 17 sila, hindi naman kami pumayag. Dahil mali naman, mukang mali yung kanilang pinaglalaban, mali yung prinsipyo,” Tulfo said.

He added that the minority bloc believes the majority's actions are driven by personal, business, family, and political interests.

Tulfo also acknowledged that the minority had been courting Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Loren Legarda to join their bloc. Senator Raffy Tulfo earlier disclosed that discussions had taken place regarding the possible transfer of the two senators from the majority.

Legarda, however, later sided with the majority and voted for Cayetano as Senate president.

Tulfo said that should Cayetano resign, the minority bloc would nominate Senator Sherwin Gatchalian for the Senate presidency if the current Senate leader develops what he described as a “sense of shame.”