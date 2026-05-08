Toyota takes electrified mobility to MOA

Event attendees will be able to experience what it means to go Beyond Zero with the mobility company’s low and zero-emission Toyota vehicles.

Toyota’s latest xEVs, the all-new RAV4 HEV, the all-new Urban Cruiser BEV and the bZ4X BEV, will be available for test drive throughout the entirety of the event, along with other Toyota electrified vehicles.

Other Toyota electrified models will also be available during the four-day event. TMP will also bring the Veloz V, Avanza G and Raize Turbo as part of its broader test drive lineup.

Lexus will also join the Summer Multi-Brand Test Drive Festival for the first time. Its lineup will include luxury hybrid models available for test drives.

The Lexus IS Premier will make its Philippine debut at the event. Visitors may also see and test drive the Lexus NXh Premier, Lexus LBX and Lexus RXh F Sport.

TMP first vice president for Vehicle Sales Operations Elijah Marcial shared that the company wants more customers to experience low- to zero-emission vehicles in person.

“TMP is dedicated to bringing our wide range of electrified vehicles closer to our customers so they can experience for themselves the benefits of low to zero-emission vehicles. We hope with this year’s Summer Test Drive Festival guests will be empowered to make The Toyota Choice, by test driving our electrified vehicles and being able to find a vehicle that is right for them,” Elijah Marcial said.