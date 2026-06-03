Sinner or saint? The Underbelly, Half Saints crossover offers both

The Saints part of the menu, according to the restaurants, are made of “comforting and deceptively wholesome flavors.”

For starters, there is Billy’s Holy Ribwich, an oval take on the usually round Japanese nikuman (pork bun).

The total opposite of soft pork on hot ramen is Crispy Pork Abura Soba, a cold noodles dish featuring bacon-crispy meat.

Croutons are usually for salads, but they actually blend well in the dessert Calamansi Coconut Granita, which is so good to the last drop; one serving isn’t enough.

“Unapologetically excessive and indulgent” is the menu’s Sinners side, represented by Pork & Brie “Pain” au Chocolat, where chocolate is introduced as a savory sandwich; and Inferno Tantan Puff Pizza — a crowd favorite during the menu’s recent launch.

The “Saint Billy: The Underbelly x Half Saints” menu is available only until 11 June in The Underbelly in Makati City and at Half Saints in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City and Quezon City.