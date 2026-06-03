2 Japanese-inspired restos, 1 limited-time menu

Ramen house The Underbelly, on the other hand, has been feted for its conceptually-driven, non-traditional ramen creations in pork-heavy broths.

“The Underbelly is Japanese, so we focus on ramen. But the sides and all the rest, we try to elevate things, so there’s a playful touch,” Chef Jackson said.

Although both inspired by Japanese cuisine, The Underbelly and Half Saints consider themselves as “very different” from each other, which is why they decided to collaborate, Chef Jackson affirmed.

“Actually, Half Saints is a very opposite brand from The Underbelly. Me and (Chef) Noel (Mauricio, also of The Underbelly) came here to eat and then we thought it would be something fun (to collaborate),” he explained.

According to him, even at their first meeting with Half Saints owners, including chefs Christine Roque and Jo Arciaga, he and Chef Noel of The Underbelly already brainstormed many dish ideas with the female chefs.

“The following day, we just cooked. It was just a fun activity,” he chuckled. Thus born “Saint Billy: The Underbelly x Half Saints” crossover, the two restaurants’ collaboration menu available only until 11 June in The Underbelly in Karrivin Plaza, Makati and at Half Saints branches in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City and Quezon City.

The menu, Chef Jackson expounded, has been divided between “saints” and “sinners” because they want half of every dish in the menu to symbolize “half Half Saints” and “half The Underbelly.”

“In every dish, we tried to create a good synergy between The Underbelly and Half Saints. So, for example, the Tantan Pizza, the dough was from Half Saints, but the rest of the toppings was from us,” Chua narrated.

“And then the next is the Holy Ribwich — the bread is from them and then the pastrami sauce that’s underneath, that’s from Half Saints. But the rest like the pork rib, the barbecue sauce, the rest was from Underbelly. And then for the Pan Au Chocolat, the bread is from them and the rest is from Underbelly.”

Abura Soba, one of their bestselling dishes at The Underbelly, has been tweaked using Half Saints ingredients.

“We just took things from their pantry and the dish actually came out pretty good. The dessert was from Chef Jo of Half Saints.”