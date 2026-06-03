PNP: No VIP treatment for ex-DPWH chief Bonoan

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Bonoan's confinement would not affect the implementation of lawful court processes. “The PNP enforces court orders fairly and without favor. Former Secretary Bonoan surrendered voluntarily but required immediate medical intervention after a severe blood pressure spike during booking,” Nartatez said.

The police chief said he directed the PNP Health Service and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to maintain transparency, strict security and complete documentation of Bonoan's confinement and treatment. He added that the former official would be turned over to judicial authorities once medically cleared.

Bonoan, 80, was returned to the PNP General Hospital on Tuesday after his arraignment before the Sandiganbayan was postponed due to elevated blood pressure, reportedly reaching 170/100. Authorities said he remains under observation after doctors noted elevated laboratory results requiring further evaluation.

PNP Health Service Director PBGen. Portia Manalad said medical specialists continue to assess Bonoan's condition, taking into consideration his age and health risks.

Bonoan surrendered to the CIDG on Monday following a Sandiganbayan arrest order for plunder in connection with alleged flood control anomalies. His arraignment was reset to Thursday after his legal counsel requested a postponement due to his medical condition.