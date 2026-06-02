Bonoan cleared for transfer after blood pressure stabilizes

"Actually po, nandoon na po yung medical clearance sa director namin. Ni-ready na po namin si former Secretary Bonoan, he can be transferred po," Manongas told reporters during a press briefing.

According to hospital officials, Bonoan was brought to the PNP General Hospital on Monday after complaining of head heaviness and elevated blood pressure following his surrender to authorities at Camp Crame.

Doctors initially recorded a blood pressure reading of 170/100.

"As of now, the former secretary is stable. No symptoms and the BP is 120/70," Manongas said.

Bonoan voluntarily appeared before the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group on Monday after the Sandiganbayan issued an arrest warrant against him in connection with plunder and graft charges involving the alleged P573-million flood control project corruption case.

With the issuance of a medical clearance, Bonoan is now ready to be transferred to the Sandiganbayan for the next stage of legal proceedings.