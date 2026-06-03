Pasig blaze destroys homes

At least 90 fire trucks responded to the scene. Firefighters struggled to contain the flames as they spread rapidly through the densely populated neighborhood, where many houses were built with lightweight materials.

Residents joined the effort by forming bucket brigades to pass pails of water.

Displaced families were taken to the Westbank Community Center, which has been converted into a temporary evacuation site.

The barangay and the local government of Pasig City have started providing immediate relief, and city officials said the victims will receive financial assistance to help them recover.

No fatalities or injuries were immediately reported.

The Bureau of Fire Protection is investigating the cause of the fire and assessing the total cost of property damage.