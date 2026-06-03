On what digital entertainment should be

“From solely being a gaming site, the ones in SM stores, Bingo Plus has evolved into an all-in-one online platform entertainment,” he added.

Vicencio looked back to the platform’s humble beginnings in 2022, highlighting that improvement and growth are the values that BingoPlus holds on to.

“Our celebration should reflect those efforts, from prizes to foundation initiatives,” he shared.

One of the displays of elevation in their fourth year is the monthly giveaway of a BMW car to one of their loyal subscribers under the VIP Club.

The VIP Club is characterized by its offering of curated events, travel experiences, premium rewards, personalized engagements and exclusive privileges for its members.

Brand ambassador Kim Chiu, on the other hand, highlighted the improvements under the DigiPlus Foundation.

“I felt happy when they told me that they will be helping in the construction of more classrooms,” the actress said.

“This is a big step for BingoPlus; more than focusing on entertainment, they are also focused on helping those in need,” she added.

Hosted by Miss Philippines Earth 2025 Joy Barcoma, actress Rufa Mae Quinto and thespian Markki Stroem, the night blasted with laughter on top of glamor as purple and gold tones set the tone for the evening.

“Unkabogable Superstar” Vice Ganda also graced the event as one of the ambassadors of the brand.

OPM was celebrated during the night with the performance of music icons Ely Buendia, Bamboo and Parokya ni Edgar.

“Asia's Diamond Soul Siren” Nina, “Asia's Limitless Star” Julie Anne San Jose, Pop Rock Royalty Yeng Constantino and Total Performer Darren Espanto also graced the event with their powerful performances.