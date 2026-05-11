Vice Ganda, Kim Chiu headline BingoPlus Night 2026

Also joining the lineup are Nina, Yeng Constantino, Julie Anne San Jose, Darren, and Anthony Jennings, adding to what organizers described as one of the platform’s biggest entertainment events to date.

Hosting duties will be handled by Miss Philippines Earth 2025 Joy Barcoma, singer-songwriter Markki Stroem, and comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto.

BingoPlus said the annual event aims to celebrate not only the platform’s growth but also its players, employees, and supporters who helped establish the brand as one of the country’s leading digital entertainment platforms.

The celebration is backed by Diamond sponsors Pay & Go, MannyPay, and APEX Ventures/Mineski Global; Platinum sponsor Coins.ph; and Gold sponsors Avolution Inc., Carousell, Fulitech Philippines Inc., and AdSpark Inc.

BingoPlus is owned by DigiPlus Interactive Corp..