MSME Green Lane bill gains backing from lawmakers, DTI

During the latest hearing of the House Committee on Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development, legislators and key government officials expressed support for House Bill No. 601, which seeks to establish Green Lanes for micro business enterprises to speed up government transactions and reduce bureaucratic delays.

Northern Samar 2nd District Rep. Edwin Ongchuan, the bill's principal author, said the measure is intended to make it easier for small entrepreneurs to formally establish and grow their businesses.

Citing data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, Ongchuan said micro business enterprises accounted for 90.43 percent of the country's 1.24 million business establishments in 2023.

Despite their overwhelming presence, he noted that many micro enterprises continue to face obstacles such as limited access to capital, resources, products and government support services.

Anna Marlesa Hofer-Hasim emphasized the importance of the measure, saying small businesses remain burdened by regulatory requirements that often slow down operations and expansion.

“MSMEs make up the majority of businesses yet they face many regulatory hurdles,” Hofer-Hasim said. “I urge its passage to support our entrepreneurs, spur livelihood and employment within our communities, and strengthen our local economies.”

The Department of Trade and Industry also backed the proposal. DTI Undersecretary Mary Jean Pacheco said the agency supports the establishment of Green Lanes to simplify regulatory procedures and reduce compliance costs for micro, small and medium enterprises.

Ongchuan said eliminating unnecessary red tape would allow entrepreneurs to focus on expanding their businesses, creating jobs and contributing to local economic growth.

If enacted, House Bill No. 601 is expected to establish a more business-friendly environment for micro enterprises through faster processing and improved coordination among government agencies, helping promote entrepreneurship, productivity and economic opportunities nationwide.