Kim Chiu speaks out after backlash over Senate incident comments

Kim Chiu broke her silence after facing backlash online following comments she made amid the Senate lockdown incident involving Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who reportedly sought refuge inside the building amid issues linked to the International Criminal Court investigation.
Amid heated exchanges online involving Bisaya and Tagalog-speaking users, Chiu posted a mixed Bisaya-Tagalog message on social media, standing by her right to express her views as a Bisaya, a Filipino, and a taxpayer.
“Masakit magbayad ng buwis tapos ganito ang nakikita natin. Hindi po tayo ang magkalaban. Pare-pareho lang tayo mamaya. Wala tayong kapangyarihan tulad nila,” she wrote in a post on X.
The actress urged Filipinos to remain united despite differences in opinion and political beliefs, emphasizing that ordinary citizens are equally affected by national issues.
“Kaya sana dili mu mangaway oi. Murag mga bata naman ning uban pa. Kung unsa imong ganahan edi okay. Ako mao man ni ako ganahan. Pasagdii,” she added in Bisaya.
(“So please, don’t pick fights. Some people are acting like children. If that’s what you like, then okay. This is what I like. Let it be.”)
Many of her supporters later praised Chiu for speaking out and exercising her right to express her views as a citizen despite the politically divided atmosphere online.