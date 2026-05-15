Kim Chiu speaks out after backlash over Senate incident comments

Kim Chiu broke her silence after facing backlash online following comments she made amid the Senate lockdown incident involving Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who reportedly sought refuge inside the building amid issues linked to the International Criminal Court investigation.

Amid heated exchanges online involving Bisaya and Tagalog-speaking users, Chiu posted a mixed Bisaya-Tagalog message on social media, standing by her right to express her views as a Bisaya, a Filipino, and a taxpayer.

“Masakit magbayad ng buwis tapos ganito ang nakikita natin. Hindi po tayo ang magkalaban. Pare-pareho lang tayo mamaya. Wala tayong kapangyarihan tulad nila,” she wrote in a post on X.