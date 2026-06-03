Ji Chang Wook's agency addresses tax penalty issue

South Korean actor Ji Chang Wook’s agency, Spring Company, has addressed reports that he was hit with a significant additional tax assessment following a regulatory review, clarifying that the issue stems from differing interpretations rather than wrongdoing.

On 2 June, the agency released a statement expressing regret over public concern, while stressing, “We sincerely apologize for causing concern to many people because of this matter. However, we would like to clearly state that there was absolutely no intentional omission of income or tax evasion through unlawful methods.”

Spring Company explained that the dispute arose from differing views between the tax authorities and the agency regarding how earnings from Ji Chang Wook’s entertainment work should be classified — whether as personal income or corporate revenue under the principle of substantive taxation.

The agency added that since Ji Chang Wook’s debut in 2008, it has consistently complied with all tax obligations and will respect the National Tax Service’s findings by promptly paying the assessed amount.

Officials reportedly carried out a non-regular audit earlier this year, leading to additional tax assessments reportedly worth tens of billions of KRW. The case comes amid increased scrutiny of celebrities operating one-person agencies in South Korea.

Spring Company also said it will strengthen its internal accounting and tax systems to prevent similar issues in the future while continuing full compliance with regulations.