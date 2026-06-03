Japan turns airport into Pokémon paradise for fans

Pokémon fans, get ready to take off. Japan is officially opening the world’s first-ever Pokémon themed airport, turning an ordinary travel hub into a dream destination for "trainers" everywhere.
Located in Ishikawa Prefecture, the airport will temporarily transform into the Noto Satoyama Pokémon With You Airport, featuring giant Pokémon displays, themed decorations, exclusive attractions and plenty of Pikachu-filled surprises for travelers.
According to Euronews, the special makeover is set to begin on 7 July, and will run until September 2029.
The airport is expected to feature Pokémon-inspired interiors, themed signs, character-filled places, and a massive Pikachu centerpiece designed to welcome visitors in true Pokémon fashion.
Reports also say fans can expect exclusive merchandise and tourism experiences connected to the beloved franchise.
More than just a fan attraction, the project is also part of efforts to help revive tourism in the region following the devastating 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake, blending pop culture with local recovery initiatives.
Looks like Japan just unlocked every Pokémon fan’s ultimate travel bucket list destination.