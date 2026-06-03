Japan turns airport into Pokémon paradise for fans

Pokémon fans, get ready to take off. Japan is officially opening the world’s first-ever Pokémon themed airport, turning an ordinary travel hub into a dream destination for "trainers" everywhere.

Located in Ishikawa Prefecture, the airport will temporarily transform into the Noto Satoyama Pokémon With You Airport, featuring giant Pokémon displays, themed decorations, exclusive attractions and plenty of Pikachu-filled surprises for travelers.

According to Euronews, the special makeover is set to begin on 7 July, and will run until September 2029.