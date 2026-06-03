Janine Gutierrez joins Star Magic, eyes bigger opportunities

Gutierrez signed with the talent management agency during ABS-CBN's "Kapamilya Forever" contract-signing event on 2 June, saying she still has many goals she hopes to achieve despite her success in film and television.

“At this stage, ang dami ko pang pangarap,” she said during the event.

The actress said joining Star Magic will allow her to continue growing as an artist and gain guidance as she takes on future projects.

“I want to continue to keep on growing, to learn more, and to get more opportunities na alam ko talagang ’yun ’yung forte ng Star Magic through years of experience,” she said.

Gutierrez described the move as a natural next step following her renewed partnership with ABS-CBN, adding that she has always felt welcomed by the Star Magic family even before officially becoming part of the agency.

The actress is set to headline several upcoming projects, including the Prime Video series The Loyalty Game alongside Jericho Rosales, the film Balaraw with Charlie Dizon, and the Cinemalaya entry Magina with Cherry Pie Picache.

Beyond her upcoming roles, Gutierrez said she hopes to be part of projects that bring Filipino stories to international audiences.

“I wish to be part of Filipino projects that would be seen outside the country,” she said. “I think it’s inspiring to see how we will be looked at by people around the world.”

Despite her accomplishments, Gutierrez said she remains motivated by the dreams she has yet to fulfill.

“I am grateful that I have done a lot already but I still have dreams,” she said.