Half time! Journey to center of learning and innovations

Come on, we don’t need to be perfect. In fact, we may or may not be exactly where we hoped to be back in January. Perhaps plans have been delayed, or responsibilities have arisen, the staggering bills and unnecessary expenses have popped up, and some dreams and goals must be temporarily parked.

But hey there, buddy! The good thing about reaching the middle of the year is that it reminds us that the story is far from over. We still have time.

I’m talking about six more months of building a new habit, perhaps starting a new hobby. As for me, I am doing crossfit and aquascaping in addition to my new activities. Maybe for you it is to improve a skill, move on from a past relationship, rock a new hairstyle, pay off a debt, celebrate life survivals, or simply eat right this time. We are still in control of what is about to come. Don’t fret now!

Coincidentally, June signals another familiar season — the return of students to their classrooms. Well, other than the return of the rainy days, of course, where we will be tested again to see if we are waterproof yet. The alarm clocks will get louder because it is more conducive to sleeping longer with the colder days. But the schoolbags are out of storage and parents are calculating tuition, transport costs, allowances, uniforms and school supplies.

And just as in every year, countless students and their families travel across islands and provinces to begin another academic journey, this is where ports quietly become part of the back-to-school story.

For an archipelagic country like the Philippines, ports are important gateways to opportunity.

Picture this: A student from an island municipality boards a ship to attend college in the city; a parent accompanies a child to a university in another province; the whole family transports the student’s belongings for a new semester; a teacher journeys to a new assignment in a remote community. Ports are an integral part of their journey.

Behind these journeys is a port facilitating movement from one place to another. Recognizing the expected increase in passenger traffic during the back-to-school season, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) has continued to modernize and improve its facilities nationwide.

At the NorthPort Passenger Terminal Building, several improvements have been introduced to make travel more convenient and passenger-friendly, including motion-sensor lighting systems installed in comfort rooms to improve energy efficiency.

Free WiFi is available to passengers, covered walkways provide protection from the sun and rain, while complimentary NorthPort service buses transport passengers from the terminal to their vessels. No more disconnected updates with loved ones, yay!

Ask any Filipino traveler who has spent hours waiting under the scorching sun, carrying multiple bags while trying to catch a trip, and they will tell you that convenience matters.

Sometimes development is not always about grand announcements or billion-peso projects.

Sometimes development is a covered walkway that keeps you dry during a sudden downpour.

Sometimes free internet access allows a student to message family members before boarding.

Sometimes a shuttle service makes travel easier for senior citizens, parents with children, or passengers hauling luggage.

And that is how PPA general manager (GM) Jay Santiago sees the port improvements, always for the welfare and convenience of the passengers and their right to a comfortable journey, whether back to school or going home.

The PPA is also expanding and renovating priority assistance areas to better accommodate senior citizens, persons with disability, pregnant women, and other passengers who may require additional support.

Beyond passenger terminals, infrastructure projects continue across various ports nationwide. Among these are the expansion and improvement projects in Dinagat Islands, Bohol, Southern Leyte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Catanduanes, Camiguin, Surigao del Norte and Batangas.

While these projects may appear to be highly technical on paper, their impact is deeply human.

More efficient terminals reduce delays and better facilities encourage economic activity.

Stronger connections between islands ultimately create stronger opportunities for communities.

As part of the 2026 National Oplan Balik Eskwela, GM Santiago has directed all Port Management Offices to strengthen their monitoring, passenger assistance, and coordination with the concerned agencies and stakeholders to ensure smoother passenger movement nationwide.

This proactive approach is particularly important because the back-to-school season often comes with its challenges. Preparation, after all, makes the difference between order and chaos.

Each new month gives us another opportunity to learn, improve, and move forward. So as June begins and the second half of the year unfolds, it is worth remembering that progress does not always happen in giant leaps — sometimes it happens one voyage at a time.

Half the year may be almost behind us, but the journey is far from over. So whether you are a student returning to class, a parent making sacrifices, a worker chasing goals, or simply someone trying to figure things out one day at a time, remember this: There is still time; the second half of the year is waiting!

Just like every ship leaving port, the important thing is not where you started, but where you are headed. See you in the next boat, folks!