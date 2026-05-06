Ocean deep; responsibility deeper

Not Australia. Not Indonesia. It’s us, yes, the Philippines!

Covering a significant portion of the Coral Triangle, the country boasts more than 16,800 square kilometers of coral reef. Its center stretches from Luzon to Mindanao, meaning it holds more marine species than anywhere else on the planet! Isn’t that amazing?

Marine biologists call the Philippine Sea the “center of the center” of aquatic biodiversity. From seagrass and seaweeds to invertebrates and marine mammals, it’s an ecosystem so rich, it almost seems unreal.

Yet, despite all that abundance, our marine biodiversity is under threat. Rapid coastal development, overfishing, rising ocean temperatures, and, yes, plastic waste are slowly chipping away at what should be our greatest natural advantage. Imagine being so blessed with resources — but not so blessed with caretakers.

This summer is the peak travel season. It’s when beach trips are booked and cruise vacations are back on everyone’s mind. The ocean becomes a destination for most tourists, be they local or international. Ocean photos usually make it to social media — more likes, more shares — but frankly speaking, we only see the beautiful part and rarely talk about what’s happening beneath the surface.

That’s why this Month of the Ocean — this May — let us be reminded that the waters are not just for vacations but are a critical area for biodiversity and survival.

Globally, some 90 percent of trade moves by sea — that’s a fact. That statistic alone should reframe how we see the ocean. It’s not just about tourism or aesthetics, oceans provide a strategic link — from supply chains to security and food supplies. The ocean literally puts food on our tables.

Hence, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA), in observance of the Month of the Ocean under Presidential Proclamation No. 57, with the theme “Sustaining Ocean Health, Sailing a Resilient Nation,” is one with the national government in caring for the oceans.

Under PPA general manager Jay Santiago, Philippine ports have boomed and are the gateways for trade, mobility, and tourism. From over 20-million trees planted to over one-million kilograms of coastal and ocean waste collected along the ports, the PPA’s efforts are made to align port operations with sustainability goals.

So, yes, the ocean is busy and the more we use it, the more we risk exhausting it.

Cruise tourism, for instance, while economically beneficial, also raises questions about waste management, carbon emissions, and ecological strain. The same waters that bring opportunity can also suffer damage, quietly, invisibly, until it’s too late if not taken care of.

This Ocean Month, let us celebrate the abundant marine life and resources the Philippines has been blessed with, but let us also rethink our relationship with the sea — be it as a traveler, consumer, or just a normal person living on the Philippine islands.

As the ocean gives us blessings, let us give back and always make sure it is protected — from what we bring to the beaches, to what we leave behind, and to what we consume that can be detrimental to its decline.

The ocean has always been there for us, connecting us, sustaining us, so let us be responsible citizens in return. Being the center of marine diversity doesn’t just sound impressive, it demands accountability and it comes with a big responsibility.

After all, we’re in the same boat — sailing different oceans but still connected as one.