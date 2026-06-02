Minority bloc denies 'indecent proposal’ offer to Jinggoy

'Join minority'

Asked if they were appealing to members of the majority bloc to join them, Senator Bam Aquino replied: “Yes! Why not?”

When asked who specifically, Aquino said: “All of them.”

“We are inviting everyone. Join us. But Alan Peter, just [stay there],” Senator Raffy Tulfo said.

During the same press conference, Senator Risa Hontiveros criticized Senate President Allan Peter Cayetano over his statement that the Senate should remain quiet.

“What he said yesterday about letting the Senate go quiet is completely wrong. The Senate should be the voice of the people. Why would he silence it? If he suppresses the Senate and prevents it from speaking on behalf of the people, then he is no longer fit to lead this institution,” Hontiveros said.

Protecting the power

Senator Ping Lacson said Cayetano was protecting power and his position as Senate president.

“That is why we are appealing to one of our colleagues in the majority bloc—what is the price for you? We don't think there is any,” Lacson said.

“We believe they are simply standing by Senate President Cayetano.”

Senator Raffy Tulfo said he believes not all members of the majority bloc support the continued absence from Senate sessions.

“I appeal to those in the majority who still have sound judgment—please come to work and do your job,” he said.

The Senate's 11-member minority bloc earlier called on Cayetano to resign following the failure of the chamber to hold plenary sessions on Monday and Tuesday after no member of the majority bloc attended. The Senate requires at least 13 members to establish a quorum.