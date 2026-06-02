Minority bloc denies 'indecent proposal’ offer to Jinggoy

PASAY CITY — The Senate minority bloc on Tuesday unanimously denied claims that Senator Jinggoy Estrada had been offered a deal to leave the majority bloc in exchange for the dismissal of the cases filed against him.
According to Senator Tito Sotto, discussions between members of different Senate blocs are normal.
“Those conversations are normal. In any parliament, that is normal. But to say that someone promised he would no longer be jailed—we have no power over the Ombudsman,” Sotto said, adding that “what happened is the rule of law.”
Estrada surrendered Monday to the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group after the Sandiganbayan issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with a plunder case involving alleged P573 million in kickbacks from flood control projects.
Before surrendering, Estrada told reporters that he had been offered opportunities to leave the majority bloc in exchange for the dismissal of his case but declined.
“I did not accept it. My conviction to remain with my colleagues in the independent majority bloc prevailed,” he said.
Estrada ended his remarks with a teaser: “As for who they are, wait for the next chapter.”
He earlier posted bail for the graft charges. The plunder case, however, is non-bailable.
'Join minority'
Asked if they were appealing to members of the majority bloc to join them, Senator Bam Aquino replied: “Yes! Why not?”
When asked who specifically, Aquino said: “All of them.”
“We are inviting everyone. Join us. But Alan Peter, just [stay there],” Senator Raffy Tulfo said.
During the same press conference, Senator Risa Hontiveros criticized Senate President Allan Peter Cayetano over his statement that the Senate should remain quiet.
“What he said yesterday about letting the Senate go quiet is completely wrong. The Senate should be the voice of the people. Why would he silence it? If he suppresses the Senate and prevents it from speaking on behalf of the people, then he is no longer fit to lead this institution,” Hontiveros said.
Protecting the power
Senator Ping Lacson said Cayetano was protecting power and his position as Senate president.
“That is why we are appealing to one of our colleagues in the majority bloc—what is the price for you? We don't think there is any,” Lacson said.
“We believe they are simply standing by Senate President Cayetano.”
Senator Raffy Tulfo said he believes not all members of the majority bloc support the continued absence from Senate sessions.
“I appeal to those in the majority who still have sound judgment—please come to work and do your job,” he said.
The Senate's 11-member minority bloc earlier called on Cayetano to resign following the failure of the chamber to hold plenary sessions on Monday and Tuesday after no member of the majority bloc attended. The Senate requires at least 13 members to establish a quorum.