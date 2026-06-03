DPWH-Kalinga exec faces Ombudsman complaints

TABUK, Kalinga — An anti-corruption advocacy group filed a criminal and administrative complaint Wednesday before the Office of the Ombudsman against the top Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) official in Kalinga province, alleging gross neglect and graft over the use of sandbags and discarded tires as highway safety barriers.

The group Save Kalinga Inc., represented by its citizen monitors, leveled charges of gross neglect of duty, inefficiency, grave misconduct, reckless imprudence, and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act against the DPWH Kalinga District Engineer.