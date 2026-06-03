COMPLETE LIST: Environmental Planners Computer-Based examination results

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 537 out of 555 passed the Environmental Planners Computer-Based Licensure Examination (CBLE), given by the Board of Environmental Planning.

The PRC administered the exam in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales, and Tuguegarao on 27 and 28 May.