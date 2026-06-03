COMPLETE LIST: Environmental Planners Computer-Based examination results

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 537 out of 555 passed the Environmental Planners Computer-Based Licensure Examination (CBLE), given by the Board of Environmental Planning.
The PRC administered the exam in NCR, Baguio, Butuan, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales, and Tuguegarao on 27 and 28 May.
Here are the 10 topnotchers:
1. Teodorico Mariano Collano Jr. – University of the Philippines Open University – 90.35
2. Marie Edraline Bantuan Belga – University of the Philippines Diliman – 89.05
3. Mariel Mae Maculbe Javelona – Philippine Christian University Manila – 88.70
4. Brian Kevin Belarmino Bruselas – Philippine Christian University Manila – 88.25
Ley Meynard Grecia Opeña – University of the Philippines Mindanao – 88.25
5. Kenneth Gualberto Cunanan – Philippine Christian University Manila – 88.15
6. Jerard Paul Villaluz Tulod – Philippine Christian University Manila – 87.90
7. Joselle Marie Balaguer Fajardo – University of the Philippines Diliman – 87.80
8. Harvey Eva Advincula – University of the Philippines Open University – 87.70
Judie Ann Escara Manipol – Philippine Christian University Manila – 87.70
9. Abegail Rose Leyson Valenzuela – University of the Philippines Diliman – 87.65
10. Real Lynd Armonia Andena – University of the Philippines Open University – 87.60
Full list of passers:
Additionally, the PRC also released the top-performing schools for the licensure exam, with the University of the Philippines Open University securing the first spot.