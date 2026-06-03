Cine Europa, Italian Embassy bring acclaimed film 'Gloria!' to Manila

The screening takes place in collaboration with the Embassy of Italy in the Philippines, which continues to promote cultural exchange between Italy and the Philippines through cinema.

As one of the participating countries in Cine Europa, Italy shares contemporary stories, history, and artistic perspectives with Filipino audiences while strengthening cultural ties between the two nations.

Admission is free. Gloria! screens on 3 June 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at Shangri-La Plaza. Seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The film will also screen in Tacloban on 7 June, Manila's Metropolitan Theater on 21 June, and Cagayan de Oro on 4 July 4 as part of Cine Europa's regional program.