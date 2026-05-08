EUROPE UNSPOOLS HERE

Directed by Jiří Mádl, the film follows individuals navigating the pressures of state control and moral choice, offering a compelling reflection on truth, resistance and freedom.

The public is invited to watch “The Waves” and enter Cinema 3 by 5:15 p.m. Admission is free.

Cine Europa will be inaugurated by the European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Massimo Santoro and Joy Polloso, executive vice president of Shangri-La Plaza.

“Cine Europa is about watching movies and sharing experiences, values, and cultures between European Union and the Philippines,” Santoro said.

“We are pleased to invite everyone to watch the carefully curated and excellent films from the EU, its Member States and Ukraine.”

Cine Europa continues its tradition of bringing the best of European cinema to Filipino audiences.

It is presented by the delegation of the European Union to the Philippines together with the EU member-states embassies in Manila, Ukraine and the European Parliament.

The film festival showcases award-winning films that reflect Europe’s creativity and storytelling excellence. The films have been carefully handpicked to resonate with the Filipino audiences. All screenings are free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Apart from “The Waves”, Cine Europa’s roster of films includes: “Heads or Fails” (Belgium), “Afire” (Germany), “Four Mothers” (Ireland), “Campamento Garra de Oso (Spain), “Ours dans le Jura” (France), “Gloria!” (Italy), “Maricel” (Cyprus), “How Can I Live Without You” (Hungary), “Sleeping with a Tiger” (Austria) “Peacock” (Austria), “Lampo the Travelling Dog” (Poland), “Loss of Balance” (Poland) “Nasty” (Romania), “Hidden People” (Slovenia),“Andy Warhol: American Dream” (Slovakia), “Summer is Crazy” (Finland), “The Dance Club” (Sweden), “Sentimental Value” (European Parliament), “A Simple Soldier” (Ukraine).

The Manila screenings will run in the Shangri-La Plaza, Mandaluyong City until 3 June and in Rizal Park from 15 to 20 June.

Screenings will also be held in Tacloban and Cagayan de Oro for wider audience reach across the country.