Bea Millan-Windorski marks Pride Month with call for inclusion

In a social media post, the beauty queen described Pride as more than a celebration, saying it serves as a reminder that everyone deserves to live authentically and free from discrimination. She also encouraged support for initiatives that advance equality and representation, including continued advocacy for the SOGIE Equality Bill.

Millan-Windorski also announced a TikTok Live event with fellow titleholder Allyson Hetland in partnership with a beauty brand, with proceeds from selected product sales benefiting LoveYourself. Ending her message with the phrase “Love wins,” she joined other public figures using their platforms this June to promote inclusion and visibility for the LGBTQIA+ community.