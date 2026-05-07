Bea Millan-Windorski speaks out on citizenship, backs Marina Summers

“I’ve actually been a Filipino citizen ever since I was born,” Bea said.

According to the Wisconsin-born beauty queen, her mother ensured that her birth was registered through the Philippine Embassy in the United States, allowing her to retain Filipino citizenship from birth.

“Under RA 9225, if you are a Filipino citizen born to a Filipino mother or father, as long as they register your birth, your citizenship is reacquired,” she explained.

Bea also clarified why obtaining a Philippine passport happened much later in her life, saying the process only began after relocating to the Philippines permanently.

“Once I moved here to the Philippines, that’s when I started the very long process of obtaining your passport. I’ve always had my dual citizenship documentation, but you need that passport to open a bank account, to access things like your National ID,” she shared.

Though she has only been living full-time in the Philippines for around a year and a half, Bea emphasized that her relationship with the country stretches back to childhood visits in La Union, where her grandparents eventually settled.

“I’ve been visiting the Philippines ever since noong bata ako. I have a permanent residence in San Juan, La Union, because that’s where my grandparents live,” she said.

She added that growing up between two cultures ultimately deepened her appreciation for her Filipino roots.

“And that’s why I really felt like I was lucky to grow up in two homes, both here and in the United States,” Bea said.

That sense of identity also became central to her now widely discussed answer during the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night at the SM Mall of Asia Arena , where she was asked why representing the Philippines still mattered despite frustrations many Filipinos feel about the country.

“The Philippines is something and a place that I’ve been in love with my whole life,” Bea said during the competition.

She recalled growing up in a predominantly non-diverse community in the United States where she constantly found herself proudly explaining her heritage.

“I often had to point where the Philippines was on a map to my peers, and I always felt a sense of belonging and home,” she said.

Bea also spoke passionately about why she ultimately chose to move to the Philippines, saying she believes in the country’s future and the potential of its people.

“I chose to pack my life into balikbayan boxes and suitcases because I believe in the limitless potential of the Filipino people,” she said.

The interview also turned emotional and reflective when the conversation shifted to Marina Summers’ groundbreaking hosting stint during the 2026 Miss Universe Philippines coronation. While Marina’s energetic style drew mixed reactions online, Bea firmly stood by the drag superstar and praised her professionalism throughout the event.

“She was nothing but professional,” Bea said.

According to the reigning queen, Marina carefully respected the tone and expectations of the pageant while still bringing her own personality to the stage.

“She really stuck to the script of what Miss Universe Philippines expected of her,” she added.

For Bea, however, Marina’s appearance onstage represented something much larger than hosting duties alone. She described it as a milestone moment not just for the pageant world but for LGBTQIA+ representation in Philippine entertainment and culture.

“This was such a history-defining moment because Miss Universe Philippines is not only a pageant, it’s a cultural institution here in the Philippines,” Bea said.

“The fact that a trans woman was able to host with such beauty and grace is a celebration for all of our trans brothers and sisters, especially for me as a proud younger sister of a trans older brother,” she added.

Host Boy Abunda echoed Bea’s sentiments and gave Marina high marks for carving out her own distinct style instead of imitating traditional pageant hosts.

“I found Marina Summers good, actually very good. One to 10, I’d give her an 8.5,” Tito Boy said.

He particularly praised Marina’s energy and restraint, noting that she avoided turning the coronation into an overly theatrical spectacle.

“She didn’t scream. She didn’t host it like a boxing match. She didn’t host it like a mixed martial arts championship. She didn’t host it like a game show. She did it the way she wanted to do it,” he said.

Boy Abunda also emphasized that differing opinions about Marina’s performance should lead to meaningful discussion instead of online hostility.

“I just love the idea that a trans woman hosted Miss Universe Philippines,” he said. “That calls for a celebration.”