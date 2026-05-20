DSWD reiterates guidelines, qualifications for indigent senior citizen pension

The DSWD spokesperson added that the social pension program is intended to provide monthly support for the daily subsistence and medical needs of indigent senior citizens.

According to Dumlao, the social pension for indigent senior citizens is a monthly stipend given to poor fellow citizens in accordance with the Expanded Senior Citizens Act of 2010.

She added that the SPISC is a government-funded subsidy provided directly to indigent elderly Filipinos, unlike contributory pension systems such as the Social Security System (SSS).

Dumlao also urged the public to be vigilant and rely only on official government communication platforms for accurate information on government social welfare programs.

Meanwhile, the SPISC program continues to support vulnerable sectors, especially indigent senior citizens, with timely and adequate assistance from the national government.