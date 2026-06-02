Seven communist rebels wave white flag

The military said the individuals surrendered three high-powered firearms — two M16 rifles and an AK-47 rifle — along with ammunition, magazines, improvised grenades and anti-personnel mines.

Local government officials said the surrenders reflect the diminishing appeal of the decades-long communist insurgency and show that rural communities are increasingly rejecting violence.

Military officials added that the loss of manpower and weaponry further weakens the group’s ability to operate in the region.

The seven individuals underwent documentation and debriefing. They are being processed to receive financial aid, livelihood support and counseling under the government’s local integration programs.