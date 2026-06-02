NCRPO’S ‘Oplan Galugad' nets high-value drug suspect in Las Piñas

Personnel from the Pamplona Substation of the Las Piñas City Police Station launched the operation under the banner of "Oplan Galugad," apprehending the suspect at around 10:24 p.m. in front of a convenience store along Alabang-Zapote Road in Barangay Pamplona Uno.

The suspect, a 27-year-old male ukay-ukay vendor in Bacoor, Cavite, was caught red-handed by operatives while in the act of handling a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing dried leaves and fruiting tops suspected to be marijuana.

A subsequent search led to the recovery of a second, larger package sealed with duct tape containing the same illicit substance, which was transported inside a green eco-bag.

All recovered items were properly marked and confiscated as evidence, yielding a total of one kilogram of suspected marijuana with an estimated standard drug price of P120,000.

The suspect is currently in police custody and faces formal charges for violating Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, otherwise known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.