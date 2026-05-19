Pag-IBIG fund Q1 net income up 11% to P16.77B

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, chair of the Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said the agency’s fiscal strength supports the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (Expanded 4PH) Program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“This performance shows that Pag-IBIG Fund remains strong, stable, and ready to support President Marcos’ directive to open more opportunities for Filipino families to own decent and affordable homes. As the key financing arm of the Expanded 4PH Program, Pag-IBIG Fund plays a vital role in turning the national housing agenda into real homes for our workers. We shall continue to manage our members’ funds prudently, so that more Filipino families may benefit from housing finance that is affordable, accessible, and sustainable,” Aliling said.

Pag-IBIG Fund’s total assets stood at ₱1.276 trillion as of March, up 3% from ₱1.234 trillion at the end of 2025. Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta said the agency’s strong asset base allows it to continue offering competitive savings returns and affordable home financing.

“Pag-IBIG Fund is owned by its members, the Filipino workers. That is why we remain committed to growing and protecting their savings while ensuring that they have access to affordable home financing,” Acosta said. “Our strong fiscal standing allows us to sustain our subsidized housing loan rates under the Expanded 4PH Program, including the 3% rate for qualified socialized housing borrowers. This is how we help make homeownership more affordable for more Filipino workers, while keeping Pag-IBIG Fund financially sound and sustainable for the long term,” she added.