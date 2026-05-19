Pag-IBIG Q1 income up 11%

Pag-IBIG Fund’s total assets reached P1.276 trillion as of March 2026, up three percent — or P41.735 billion —from P1.234 trillion at the end of 2025. Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene C. Acosta said the agency’s strong asset base and fiscal position allow it to continue offering competitive savings returns and affordable housing loans.

Acosta said the fund’s performance directly benefits its members. Under its charter, Pag-IBIG returns at least 70 percent of its annual net income in dividends credited to members’ savings each year.

“Pag-IBIG Fund is owned by its members — the Filipino workers. That is why we remain committed to growing and protecting their savings while ensuring that they have access to affordable home financing,” Acosta said. “This is how we make homeownership more affordable for more Filipino workers, while keeping Pag-IBIG Fund financially sound and sustainable for the long term,” she added.