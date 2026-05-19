Pag-IBIG Q1 income up 11%

Pag-IBIG Fund reported a higher net income in the first quarter of 2026, strengthening its capacity to safeguard members’ savings, provide affordable home financing, and support more Filipino workers on their path to homeownership, top officials said Tuesday.
From January to March, Pag-IBIG Fund’s net income rose 11 percent — or P1.7 billion — to P16.772 billion compared to the same period last year. The increase was driven by strong collections and steady earnings from its housing loan, short-term loan, and investment portfolios. Investment income alone climbed 51 percent year-on-year to P3.033 billion from P2.013 billion.
Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development Secretary Jose Ramon P. Aliling, who chairs the 11-member Pag-IBIG Fund Board of Trustees, said the agency’s solid financial position enables it to serve as the primary financing arm of the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.
“This performance shows that Pag-IBIG Fund remains strong, stable, and ready to support President Marcos’ directive to open more opportunities for Filipino families to own decent and affordable homes. As the key financing arm of the Expanded 4PH Program, Pag-IBIG Fund plays a vital role in turning the national housing agenda into real homes for our workers,” Aliling said.
Pag-IBIG Fund’s total assets reached P1.276 trillion as of March 2026, up three percent — or P41.735 billion —from P1.234 trillion at the end of 2025. Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene C. Acosta said the agency’s strong asset base and fiscal position allow it to continue offering competitive savings returns and affordable housing loans.
Acosta said the fund’s performance directly benefits its members. Under its charter, Pag-IBIG returns at least 70 percent of its annual net income in dividends credited to members’ savings each year.
“Pag-IBIG Fund is owned by its members — the Filipino workers. That is why we remain committed to growing and protecting their savings while ensuring that they have access to affordable home financing,” Acosta said. “This is how we make homeownership more affordable for more Filipino workers, while keeping Pag-IBIG Fund financially sound and sustainable for the long term,” she added.