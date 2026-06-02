ESG readiness varies among Philippine firms

However, he noted that while large listed firms have made significant progress, many companies still struggle with Scope 3 emissions reporting because of its complexity and the lack of resources needed to gather data across supply chains.

“With the exception of the Group 1 listed companies, many companies are challenged to do Scope 3 measurements due to its complexity and lack of resources,” Acabo told the Daily Tribune.

Scope 3 emissions refer to indirect greenhouse gas emissions generated across a company’s value chain, including suppliers and business partners.

Acabo said the biggest challenge lies in collecting supplier-level information, which remains the weakest link in achieving audit-ready sustainability disclosures under the upcoming Philippine Financial Reporting Standards Sustainability Disclosure Standards (PFRS) S1 and S2.

He said digital ESG platforms could help companies streamline reporting, improve carbon accounting and engage suppliers more effectively while ensuring compliance with global sustainability standards.

The ESG expert also pointed to rising energy costs and oil price volatility as factors accelerating sustainability efforts across Southeast Asia.