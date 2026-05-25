SEC flags ESG reporting gaps, tighter rules ahead

In response to these challenges, the SEC said it is working to ease the transition for companies by adopting sustainability reporting standards aligned with the International Sustainability Standards Board.

The Commission is also implementing phased assurance requirements to enhance the reliability, consistency, and comparability of ESG disclosures.

“Sustainability disclosure is no longer a peripheral reporting exercise but an increasingly material component of market integrity, investor confidence, and long-term corporate resilience,” the SEC said.

Francisco also said investors are demanding “more consistent, comparable, and decision-useful sustainability information” as climate and governance risks increasingly affect capital allocation and business strategy.

The SEC said the shift toward stricter sustainability disclosures will follow a “phased and proportionate approach” that takes into account market readiness and institutional capacity.