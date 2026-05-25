SEC flags ESG reporting gaps; tighter rules ahead

Despite stricter alignment with global standards and tighter disclosure requirements, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said local companies still face major hurdles in sustainability reporting.

Speaking at the ASEAN-EU Sustainability Summit 2026 in Cebu, SEC Commissioner Javey Paul D. Francisco cited “organizational capacity, reporting costs, and data comparability” as among the key challenges confronting companies.

In response to these challenges, he said the SEC is working to ease the transition for companies by adopting sustainability reporting standards aligned with the International Sustainability Standards Board.