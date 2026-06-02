Barzaga removed from House

The other lawmaker expelled through a similar manner was Arnolfo Teves Jr. from the 3rd District of Negros Oriental in 2023 as he was identified as a terrorist under the current administration.

According to the resolution of the Ethics Panel, the solon had violated Sections 141 (a) and (b) which mandate members of the lower chamber to exercise actions that uphold the credibility of the institution.

Prior to the decision, Barzaga had already been handed two 60-day suspensions related to the same precedent for his various social media posts targeting fellow members of the House.

“The Committee considers that another penalty of suspension will not likely deter the improper behavior which continuously reflects negatively on the image of the House of Representatives,” the resolution read.

The solon was serving his first term as a congressman after winning the seat in the 2025 elections receiving 165,942 votes from his constituents, succeeding his late father Elpidio Barzaga Jr.

Controversy around Barzaga began in September of the same year as he was observed to cause disruptive and disrespectful actions to parliamentary proceedings concerning his online presence.

Such actions included live-streaming inside the session hall, posting altered images of House leaders, and satirical comments towards other lawmakers.

In defense of the solon, Bagong Henerasyon Partylist Rep. Roberto Nazal expressed that the resolution was unreasonable as it did not consider that members of the House were duly elected in accordance with the preference of the democratic public.

“Sobra po ang parusang pagpapatalsik, it is disproportionate, it is excessive, it goes beyond what fairness and justice require,” Nazal said.

However, in his sponsorship speech for the report, 4PS Partylist Rep. JC Abalos explained that decision was necessary given the continued deterrence and practice of inappropriate actions despite the already provided sanctions.

“Let this report serve as a firm reminder that while opinions may differ and expressions may vary, the sanctity of the legislative process and respect for the Filipino people we represent must remain absolute,” Abalos stated.

Under the 1987 Constitution, a congressman that is expelled immediately loses their seat and their privileges previously obtained as a member of the House.

To clarify, expulsion does not automatically warrant a perpetual disqualification from holding public office as such punishment could only be handed down based on a criminal case that would be undertaken from a separate court.