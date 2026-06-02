NBI files ethics complaint vs Barzaga over social media posts

Matibag said the lawmaker had previously been warned and suspended by the House of Representatives over separate matters, adding that the NBI would continue pursuing his expulsion from Congress over what it described as irresponsible statements.

"There’s a warning already sa kanya, baka dapat 'to removal sa public office already," Matibag said, rejecting suggestions that the bureau's actions were merely a response to criticism.

The NBI chief stressed that while freedom of expression is protected by the Constitution, it is not without limits, particularly when statements allegedly spread false information and undermine public institutions.

Barzaga, however, pushed back against the complaint, claiming the case was politically motivated. The Cavite lawmaker alleged that the filing was ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in response to what he described as the administration's declining trust ratings.

The NBI has yet to disclose further details on the specific ethics violations cited in its complaint, while Barzaga has maintained that his statements were part of his exercise of free speech.

The dispute comes amid heightened political tensions following recent developments involving members of the Senate and ongoing investigations by government agencies.