NBI slaps Barzaga with ethics complaint for social media posts on Senate chaos

“There are nine posts na na-trace namin dun sa account niya…he’s somehow accusing that the members of the National Bureau of Investigation pumasok sa Senate to attempt an assasination on some of the senators,” he said.

(We traced a total of nine posts to his account, he’s somehow accusing members of the National Bureau of Investigation of attempting to assassinate some senators after their supposed attempt to enter the Senate)

Matibag further noted that it was in his belief that the outspoken solon should be removed from public office as he was already previously suspended by the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges.

In response to the filing, Barzaga took to his social media profile where he claimed that the complaint was supposedly ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Inutusan ni Marcos ang NBI na mag file ng Ethics Complaint laban sakin, mukhang naapektuhan siya sa pagbaba ng trust ratings niya,” his post read.

(Marcos ordered the NBI to file an Ethics Complaint against me, he must be affected by his lowering trust ratings)

Since being elected into the House of Representatives in 2025, the young lawmaker has been suspended twice, facing his first disciplinary action last December for a similar spree of online postings.

The suspension lasted for a period of 60 days where he continued to post malicious, and defamatory content on his Facebook profile against members of the House, prompting another suspension of a similar span to be approved by the Ethics Panel.

Last 13 April, Barzaga surrendered to authorities after the Makati City Regional Trial Court issued a warrant of arrest against him based on the complaint of businessman Enrique Razon Jr, and solons Ronald Puno and Rolando Valeriano.

The warrant was supposedly drawn from his accusation that Razon had bribed members of the National Unity Party (NUP), a coalition both Puno and Valeriano are part of, to support the supposed campaign of Leyte 1st District Rep. Martin Romualdez to win back his position as House Speaker.