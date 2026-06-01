'Malditas in Maldives' and 'Hearts in Transit,' 'Yes, we Cannes!'

Yes, they ‘Cannes’

De Mesa was with his wife, Jan Christine, executive vice president of NDM Plus and NDM Studios. Their participation at the prestigious Marché du Film instantly generated attention among filmmakers and international producers eager to collaborate with one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-rising entertainment companies.

“I believe that we were the Filipino studio everyone was pitching to,” De Mesa said with a confident smile and a twinkle in his eyes. “You know, inside the bustling halls and luxury meeting spaces of the Marché du Film, filmmakers from Italy, Spain, France, Australia and New York pitched projects daily to NDM Plus. Executives and producers expressed in the clearest of terms their hopes for co-production opportunities.”

Highlights

The company was able to showcase a formidable lineup of upcoming films and original creative properties that drew strong interest from international buyers, distributors and production groups.

Among those featured were Ghost Project — a full-length horror-comedy film starring Moymoy Palaboy, Analyn Barro, Lance Raymundo, Regine Angeles, Dennis Padilla and Toffi Santos; Rob the Firipins — a full-length fantasy-comedy starring Robert Seña, Richard Quan and Anthony Ocampo; Naijeru — a brand-new anime film; and director Carlo Alvarez’s The Moments After, Anatomy of a Muse and Midnight Cut.

What further strengthened the presence of NDM Plus was when it became one of the major participants at the Singapore-Philippines Pavilion located within the Marché du Film grounds.

De Mesa rounded up his recollection of the Cannes experience with this tale: “A once-in-a-lifetime moment for me was when I walked the iconic Cannes red carpet during the premiere of El Ser Querido, with Academy Award-winning actor Javier Bardem as its lead actor. To me, walking the red carpet symbolized something larger than prestige. It represented the arrival of a new generation of Filipino storytellers prepared to compete and collaborate on the world stage. What unfolded in Cannes was more than a successful festival appearance. It was a declaration that Philippine cinema is no longer confined to local screens. It is global."