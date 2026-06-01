One kiss to forever: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner exchange vows in private wedding

Photos gathered by The Sun show the newlywed's bright smiles as they walk down the stairs of Marylebone towards their black car, amid confetti thrown by their countable guests in the private ceremony.

The stars are reportedly aiming for Sicily, Italy next for their three-day star-studded affair, allegedly its guests may include Tove Lo, Sir Elton John, and Charli XCX, who shared the same discreet-then-lavish wedding last year. One of Dua’s dresses is rumored to be designed by Simon Porte Jacquemus.

Dua revealed her engagement with Callum on 12 June last year, with a custom-made ring especially made for her after Callum’s consultations with her best friends and family.

“It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever—it’s a really special feeling,” she shared in British Vogue’s July 2025 issue.