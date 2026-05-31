When life is a Carnival drive, enjoy

The ride and handling are well-tuned and sensible. The steering is nicely weighted and, surprisingly, provides good handling feedback. Essential to its role as a people mover, it is soft and cushy with an excellent bump absorption over larger obstacles such as sudden humps. The brakes are just on spot, and they did grind the Carnival to a halt in a moment’s notice.

For an MPV, the Carnival comes across as handsome. The proportions are driven more by function rather than form, but that didn’t stop Kia designers from imbuing it with some of the brand’s recognizable traits. The vertically-oriented lamp clusters — both at the front and the back — boast a strong visual identity.

The cabin rules

I will say it again: the Carnival’s beauty is in the cabin. As the driver, it can feel big. I sometimes felt like I was driving a land yacht. Still, props to Kia for providing a lofty driving position, which together with the thin pillars with large windows, and a multitude of sensors and cameras, makes maneuvering is a breeze.

The seats, too, are mighty supportive. The materials used are top-notch with plenty of soft-touch surfaces, while fit and finish is also excellent.

The instrument cluster is playful with the squared off triangle motif. Everything is easy to understand with clear icons. It can also be customized in many ways, including one that looks more like traditional gauges. Meanwhile, the center screen is easy to navigate with plenty of shortcuts through a tiled home screen.