When life is a Carnival drive, enjoy

Finally, a Kia Carnival test drive review. As a driver.
I took a lot of friends for a ride on the Kia Carnival a few weeks back. I remember laughing out loud as they all ended up competing for the second row seats, making me feel lonely in the front.
I couldn’t blame them (there were only two of them), I guess. The Carnival’s sliding doors and low step-in height make for a surprisingly easy, practical, and well-packaged family or, for those in the C-suite, luxury conveyance. And the seats, the seats — a picture of comfort.
Kia Philippines offered the refreshed Carnival. Not only did they up their game in both styling and standard features, they threw in a Turbo Hybrid into the mix. This proved to be the MPV’s game changing feature. Aside from being perfectly matched to the Carnival’s luxurious character, it’s also more efficient.
The drive is great
Overall performance is good for a vehicle of the Carnival’s weight and size. The combined gas-electric output produces 245 horsepower and 366.8 Nm of torque, which are extremely a good combination. While not exactly what I would call the fastest, still it made sitting in the driver’s seat effortless, be it from a standstill or when executing an overtake. Even better, there’s a sense of predictability to the power delivery. Just smooth and easy.
The ride and handling are well-tuned and sensible. The steering is nicely weighted and, surprisingly, provides good handling feedback. Essential to its role as a people mover, it is soft and cushy with an excellent bump absorption over larger obstacles such as sudden humps. The brakes are just on spot, and they did grind the Carnival to a halt in a moment’s notice.
For an MPV, the Carnival comes across as handsome. The proportions are driven more by function rather than form, but that didn’t stop Kia designers from imbuing it with some of the brand’s recognizable traits. The vertically-oriented lamp clusters — both at the front and the back — boast a strong visual identity.
The cabin rules
I will say it again: the Carnival’s beauty is in the cabin. As the driver, it can feel big. I sometimes felt like I was driving a land yacht. Still, props to Kia for providing a lofty driving position, which together with the thin pillars with large windows, and a multitude of sensors and cameras, makes maneuvering is a breeze.
The seats, too, are mighty supportive. The materials used are top-notch with plenty of soft-touch surfaces, while fit and finish is also excellent.
The instrument cluster is playful with the squared off triangle motif. Everything is easy to understand with clear icons. It can also be customized in many ways, including one that looks more like traditional gauges. Meanwhile, the center screen is easy to navigate with plenty of shortcuts through a tiled home screen.
I think much thought has been put into the Carnival’s ergonomics. Not only does it bid well in the placement of its basic driving controls, but it manages to incorporate tech very well.
There is the integration of the climate and infotainment functions into one single control bank, which is kind of fun to handle. It features a pair of dials and touch-sensitive controls whose function changes depending on the mode the driver selects. This mode was fun to play around with and discover new things. Also it is much better than burying everything into the infotainment system.
A passengers’ MPV
Although it was my passengers that got to enjoy the second-row seats to the fullest, I did manage to sample them too when parked. Getting in (or out) is easy thanks to the wide opening sliding doors and a completely flat floor. The captain seats can be adjusted in a ton of ways either mechanically or electronically, including adjusting the couple distance. Once the seats are brought closer, occupants can unfurl the leg rest or even engage Relaxation Mode. Likewise, accoutrements here is stellar with built-in seat ventilation, a second sunroof panel, window blinds, and a dedicated climate zone.
Since the second-row seats don’t flip forward, accessing the third row requires a little flexibility to get in. Once settled in, there’s enough space for two adults (three in a bind).
It scores high in terms of amenities — air vents, window blinds, USB charging ports, and cup holders — but for the vertically gifted, leg room will require cooperation from those in the VIP seats.
With all three rows used by people, there’s still a healthy 627 liters of available storage thanks to a deep cutout on the floor. The same cutout manages to store the third row completely producing a continuously flat floor that shames even the largest of SUVs.
And, although I have to admit that the cabin seemed the most comfy. I must say, rather I should say, I enjoyed the drive. I always do because the journey we took was fun, fun, fun.
On to the next detour — a little older on the next.