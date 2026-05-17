Home run: Kia lineup backs busy family trips

The lineup covers hybrid and fully electric choices for households that need space, comfort and lower running costs.

The Carnival Turbo Hybrid takes the role of the large family mover in Kia’s lineup. It is designed for families that need a roomy cabin, premium comfort, and enough space for everyday use.

Kia presents it as an option for school runs, market stops, family outings, and longer drives where passengers need to stay comfortable.

The Sorento Turbo Hybrid serves families that want a seven-seat SUV with more flexibility. Kia said the model suits households with packed schedules, from work and school to errands and weekend travel. Its all-wheel-drive system also gives it added reach for trips outside the usual city routes.