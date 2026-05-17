Home run: Kia lineup backs busy family trips

Kia Philippines marked International Family Day with a focus on Filipino families and the vehicles built for their daily routines, long trips, and changing needs.
The company highlighted the Kia Carnival Turbo Hybrid, Kia Sorento Turbo Hybrid, Kia EV5 and Kia EV9 as part of its message for families who move through busy weeks, shared errands, school runs and weekend drives.
The lineup covers hybrid and fully electric choices for households that need space, comfort and lower running costs.
The Carnival Turbo Hybrid takes the role of the large family mover in Kia’s lineup. It is designed for families that need a roomy cabin, premium comfort, and enough space for everyday use.
Kia presents it as an option for school runs, market stops, family outings, and longer drives where passengers need to stay comfortable.
The Sorento Turbo Hybrid serves families that want a seven-seat SUV with more flexibility. Kia said the model suits households with packed schedules, from work and school to errands and weekend travel. Its all-wheel-drive system also gives it added reach for trips outside the usual city routes.
Both the Carnival Turbo Hybrid and Sorento Turbo Hybrid return 23.8 kilometers per liter in urban driving based on UNR101 testing standards, according to Kia Philippines.
The figure gives both models a fuel-efficiency angle at a time when many families continue to watch daily transport costs.
Kia also placed its electric models in the same family-focused message. The EV5 targets households that want a cleaner way to handle weekly travel without giving up cabin comfort.
Kia said driving a Kia EV can bring up to 70 percent in energy cost savings compared with a typical internal combustion engine vehicle.
For larger families or groups, the EV9 offers a six-seat layout and a spacious cabin for long drives. The EV9 was named 2024 Car of the Year, a point Kia tied to its pitch for families that want an electric vehicle with space, comfort, and long-distance usability.
Kia Philippines also pointed to its link with ACMobility as part of the support system for EV users. ACMobility has been expanding its EV charging network in the country, which helps address one of the main concerns of families looking at battery electric vehicles.
Across the lineup, Kia said safety technology remains a key part of its family offering. The brand framed its vehicles as companions for different stages of family life, from young households to multigenerational families and those with changing mobility needs.
Jay Lopez, managing director of Kia Philippines, said the Filipino family remains central to the brand’s message.
“Rooted in love and driven by resilience, the Filipino family is the heartbeat of the nation. At Kia, we aim to match every Filipino family’s spirit with a vehicle designed to support every milestone as they move through life,” Lopez said.
Kia Philippines operates under ACMobility, Ayala Corporation’s mobility platform. The brand has 38 dealerships in strategic locations nationwide. It continues to promote its “Movement that Inspires” slogan through its vehicle lineup, mall tours and customer activities.