Trail Venture Epic Trophy heads to Cavinti

Trail Venture Epic Trophy (TVET) 2026 will take place from 24 to 27 September in Cavinti, Laguna, with organizers lining up a team-based off-road challenge, overlanding activities and an outdoor expo for 4x4 enthusiasts.
The event was announced during a press conference at Pandan Café in Quezon City by Eddie Alvarado, Armand Bunag, JC Joseph and actor Albert Martinez.
Organizers bill TVET 2026 as an international team-based off-road competition and a first for the Philippines and the ASEAN region. The event is backed by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.
The course will pass through a disused logging road in Cavinti. Organizers said this will allow the competition to run in a controlled area around the forests of the town.
TVET 2026 Event Director Eddie Alvarado said each team will have five participants. Four members will drive modified off-road vehicles, while one rider will use an enduro motorcycle.
Teams will cover a jungle trail of more than 20 kilometers within a set time. The challenge will test driving skill, navigation, teamwork and vehicle capability. Safety and environmental rules will also be enforced.
JC Joseph said around 20 teams from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao are expected to join. The field is expected to include some of the country’s top off-road competitors.
The winning team will represent the Philippines in major regional off-road events such as Borneo Safari, TransBorneo and Meratus Expedition Indonesia. A cash prize pool of more than P1 million is also at stake.
Martinez, who is also an off-road enthusiast, compared the event to a national pageant where the winner earns the right to represent the country overseas.
TVET 2026 will also feature camping, overlanding, 4x4 displays, demo drives, an RC 4x4 competition, outdoor activities, a bonfire night, entertainment and family games.
The event has three main parts. These are the trophy competition, overlanding activities and the expo. Organizers said participants may compete, display their modified rigs or camp with family and friends.