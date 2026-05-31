Trail Venture Epic Trophy heads to Cavinti

Trail Venture Epic Trophy (TVET) 2026 will take place from 24 to 27 September in Cavinti, Laguna, with organizers lining up a team-based off-road challenge, overlanding activities and an outdoor expo for 4x4 enthusiasts.

The event was announced during a press conference at Pandan Café in Quezon City by Eddie Alvarado, Armand Bunag, JC Joseph and actor Albert Martinez.

Organizers bill TVET 2026 as an international team-based off-road competition and a first for the Philippines and the ASEAN region. The event is backed by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.