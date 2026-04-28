Heat is on as ToL hits road

CALATAGAN, Batangas — Heart-stopping action takes centerstage under the blazing sun as 91 cyclists kick off their quest for glory in the opening round of the MPTC Tour of Luzon (ToL) 2026 on Wednesday at the Casobe beachfront here.
A bright and sunny weather is expected to greet both local and foreign competitors in the 150-kilometer opening stage that will start pedaling at 9 a.m. from this coastal Batangas town up to the Praying Hands in Tagaytay City.
Individual general classification titleholder Joo Dae Yeong of the Gapyeong Cycling Team is tipped to go all out to gain the early lead against a slew of Filipino riders, who are very much familiar with the terrain, weather and the behavior of local spectators in this fabled race that stakes a historic pot of P12 million.
“It is going to be a tough start due to the heat weather and routes factors, but winning stage one will give any team a slight advantage in the 14-stage,” 7Eleven Cliqq coach Ric Rodriguez, emphasizing that the searing Southern Tagalog weather that could go to near 40-degree Celsius could make or break even the world’s finest riders.
But Rodriguez’s squad is ready for action.
After finishing fourth behind team overall champion MPTC Drive Hub, Standard Insurance Philippines, and Go for Gold last year, 7Eleven Cliqq will be parading some new faces in Jonel Carcueva and Mervin Corpuz as well as French speedster Antoine Huby, New Zealand’s Jonty Harris, Jaypee Olarte and Irish Cormac Breffni.
Aside from 7Eleven Cliqq, Standard Insurance is also favored with Ronald Oranza, the 32nd Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist, and Junrey Navarra at the helm.
“Hopefully, we surpassed our second overall team finish last year. This year is very challenging because of additional stages from eight to 14 this time,” Standard Insurance Philippines coach Reinhard Gorantes said.
Other teams that are expected to draw attention are Seoul Cycling Team, LCW UAE Cycle, Malaysia National Team, CCN Factory Racing from Hong Kong and Ponti Wijaya Racing Team from Indonesia, Go for Gold, Standard Insurance Philippines, DReyna Orion Cement Pro Cycling Team, 7Eleven Roadbike, Excellent Noodles and Pangasinan Cycling Team.
Meanwhile, Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio expressed his gratitude to sponsors and cycling enthusiasts during the team presentation and opening ceremony on Monday.
“The great revival in 2025 is now in motion in 2026. Thank you to MPTC and all sponsors. Perfect example that in sports there is also public and private sector collaboration. PSC is happy to support an iconic event like the ToL 2026. It is one of the pillars of our sports tourism programs,” Gregorio said.
Aside from Gregorio, Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino and MPTC Tour of Luzon chief organizer and chief executive officer Arrey Perez also addressed the riders in the program that will culminate with an amazing fireworks display on the scenic shores of Balayan Bay.
The ceremony handed the MPTC Tour of Luzon Perpetual Trophy from last year’s inaugural champion MPTC DriveHub back to the organizers. The prestigious hardware will go to the team that will win the race thrice with MPTC DriveHub getting a replica.