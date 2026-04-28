Heat is on as ToL hits road

Individual general classification titleholder Joo Dae Yeong of the Gapyeong Cycling Team is tipped to go all out to gain the early lead against a slew of Filipino riders, who are very much familiar with the terrain, weather and the behavior of local spectators in this fabled race that stakes a historic pot of P12 million.

“It is going to be a tough start due to the heat weather and routes factors, but winning stage one will give any team a slight advantage in the 14-stage,” 7Eleven Cliqq coach Ric Rodriguez, emphasizing that the searing Southern Tagalog weather that could go to near 40-degree Celsius could make or break even the world’s finest riders.

But Rodriguez’s squad is ready for action.

After finishing fourth behind team overall champion MPTC Drive Hub, Standard Insurance Philippines, and Go for Gold last year, 7Eleven Cliqq will be parading some new faces in Jonel Carcueva and Mervin Corpuz as well as French speedster Antoine Huby, New Zealand’s Jonty Harris, Jaypee Olarte and Irish Cormac Breffni.

Aside from 7Eleven Cliqq, Standard Insurance is also favored with Ronald Oranza, the 32nd Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist, and Junrey Navarra at the helm.

“Hopefully, we surpassed our second overall team finish last year. This year is very challenging because of additional stages from eight to 14 this time,” Standard Insurance Philippines coach Reinhard Gorantes said.

Other teams that are expected to draw attention are Seoul Cycling Team, LCW UAE Cycle, Malaysia National Team, CCN Factory Racing from Hong Kong and Ponti Wijaya Racing Team from Indonesia, Go for Gold, Standard Insurance Philippines, DReyna Orion Cement Pro Cycling Team, 7Eleven Roadbike, Excellent Noodles and Pangasinan Cycling Team.